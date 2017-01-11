Head of Tajikistan’s national archives has been replaced.

By government’s decree issued on January 10 Jamilya Langari, who had previously served as deputy mayor of Dushanbe, was appointed to head Tajikistan’s national archives, replacing Dilorom Mirsaidova.

Prior to becoming deputy mayor of Dushanbe, Jamilya Langari worked as deputy rector of the Tajik State Medical University.

Jamilya Langari is a female sibling of the Langariyev brothers.

One of the brothers, Bakhtiyor Langariyev, was appointed to head one of departments at the Organization-Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan in February 2016.

Bakhtiyor Langariyev returned to Tajikistan in October 2015 after a seven-year absence. He left the country in 2008, after his brother, Suhrob Langariyev, was arrested.

The Tajik law enforcement authorities arrested Suhrob Langariyev in May 2008, after a 16-hour gun battle at his home in Kulob that ended only when a legendary former commander of the pro-government Popular Front, Salmon Langariyev, persuaded his son to lay down his weapons. Suhrob Langariyev was subsequently charged with drug smuggling and illegal arms possession.

Suhrob Langariyev was sentenced to life in prison along with Nourmahmad Safarov, the son of the leader of the Popular Front Sangak Safarov. Yet another person arrested with Suhrob Langariyev was his nephew, the son of Langari Langariyev — then 24-year old Azam Langariyev. Azam Langariyev was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Salmon Langariyev, also known as “Grandfather Salmon,” was a retired prison guard who joined the pro-government Popular Front at the start of Tajikistan's 1992 civil war. He died in Kulob on March 30, 2010 at the age of 84.

His late eldest son, Langari Langariyev, a former police officer, was one of the main commanders of the Popular Front. He died of combat wounds in Khujand in 1993.

Another son, Major-General Fayzali Langariyev, now heads the Central Committee of Assistance to Defense.