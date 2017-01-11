Three persons were killed and three others injured in two fatal traffic accidents that took place in Tajikistan on January 9 and 10, according to the Interior Ministry’s website.
Two were killed and two others injured on January 9 as two vehicles collided head-on in Qubodiyon district of Khatlon province.
The accident took place near the village of Ravshanobod at around 10:30 pm of January 9.
A 24-year-old resident of Qubodiyon district reportedly crashed his Opel-Astra into Daewoo Espero driven by a 31-year-old resident of Fayzobod district.
As a result of the collision, both drivers died on the spot, while two passengers of Opel-Astra sustained various injuries and were taken to the Qubodiyon central district hospital, the website said.
The second fatal traffic accident reportedly took place in Roudaki district at around 00-30 am of January 10.
Opel-Astra driven by a 28-year-old resident of Dushanbe hit two pedestrians near the village of Guliston. One of the pedestrians died on the spot, while the other one sustained various injuries and was hospitalized.
