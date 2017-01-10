The mandate of the Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Tajikistan has not yet been extended.

According to the OSCE Office in Tajikistan, the OSCE participating States have not yet reached consensus on extension of the mandates of a number of the OSCE field organizations.

“The OSCE Chairmanship is continuing to carry out negotiations on this issue for the purpose of speedy achievement of an agreement.”

However, the OSCE field organizations remain open and they will continue an administrative activity not connected to the mandate.

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry says decisions on extension of the mandates of the OSCE field organizations are adopted by the OSCE Permanent Council.

The OSCE Office in Tajikistan, which is one of the largest OSCE field operations, promotes the implementation of OSCE principles and commitments. With a special emphasis on the regional context, it assists Tajikistan in tackling problems and threats to security, supports conflict prevention and crisis management measures. As such, it works in areas such as border management, police reform, counter-terrorism and small arms and light weapons stockpiling and storage. The Office also supports the country in developing free trade, good governance, environmental protection and water and energy security. The Office supports the development of the rule of law and democratic political institutions and processes, including the respect for human rights.

The field offices of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan provide an important means to reach out to the regions of the country. The first field offices were established in 1994 and now operate in Khujand, Gharm, Qurghon Teppa, Shahritous and Kulob. Since their establishment, they have been assisting the host country in putting its OSCE commitments into practice by promoting regional security and stability including economic development, environmental awareness and human rights.