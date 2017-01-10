Tajik President Emomali Rahmon today received Mr. Paul Ross, the head of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff mission, that arrived in Tajikistan to discuss macroeconomic policies and the structural reform agenda.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, the sides discussed state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Fund.

They, in particular, discussed impact of effects of the global financial and economic crisis on Tajikistan’s economy and ways to minimize those effects.

In the course of the talks, Rahmon reportedly briefed the head of the IMF staff mission on measures taken by the government to overcome the crisis effects and promote development of the national economy.

Tajik leader expressed confidence that Tajikistan’s partners for development would provide support for the country’s budget, social and energy sectors of the country, the website said.

Recall, the IMF staff mission, led by Mr. Paul Ross, previously visited Tajikistan from August 22 to 31, 2016. The authorities and the IMF staff team held fruitful discussions on Tajikistan’s recent economic performance, developments in the banking sector, the authorities’ macroeconomic policy framework, and reform plans. The mission noted the good progress made in discussions, which creates a positive momentum toward agreement, and looks forward to continuing these discussions in the coming weeks.

Tajikistan joined the International Monetary Fund on April 27, 1993.