The Social-Democratic Party of Tajikistan (SDPT) is expected to hold its next congress in March this year.

“The SDPT Political Council that met in Dushanbe on January 7 made decision to hold the 13th congress of the party on March 18, 2017,” SDPT leader Rahmatillo Zoyirov told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the party organizations in the provinces will hold conference next month to elect delegates to the congress.

“This report-and-election congress will review the results of the work carried out by the party over the past several years, consider the party policy for the next several years and elect new leaders of the party,” Zoyirov said, noting that the congress will discuss six or seven issues.

Founded in 2002, the Social-Democratic Party was registered on December 20, 2002. It was originally registered as the Party of Justice and Development on February 5, 1999. Tajikistan''s Ministry of Justice requested the same year that the Supreme Court ban the party’s activities and its registration was canceled. The party re-emerged and was registered under the name of the Social-Democratic Party in late 2002. Chairman of the Social-Democratic Party is Rahmatillo Zoyirov and the party reportedly has 7,500 members.

The party backbone members reportedly include practicing lawyers from the legal firm Sipar and the party leader Rahmatillo Zoyirov is the head of Legal Consortium of Tajikistan.