IRNA reports that Hesameddin Ashena, an Aide to President Hassan Rouhani for Cultural Issues, said on Thursday that with vexatious measures, the US President-elect Donald Trump will make every effort to make Iran violate nuclear deal to pave the way for imposing new sanctions on the country.

Writing in his official Twitter account, Ashena said all the Iranian officials, either those in favor of the incumbent government or those who oppose it, have to take cautious measures to safeguard national interests and avoid giving any kind of excuse to the US.

'Now that regional governments friendly to Iran, especially those in Iraq and Syria, have made great achievements in stabilizing their status, unjustified measures should not pose Iran to new sanctions and military threats,' Ashena said.

On July 14, 2015, the P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), the European Union (EU), and Iran reached a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ensure that Iran’s nuclear program will be exclusively peaceful. October 18, 2015 marked Adoption Day of the JCPOA, the date on which the JCPOA came into effect and participants began taking steps necessary to implement their JCPOA commitments. January 16, 2016, marked Implementation Day of the JCPOA. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified that Iran has implemented its key nuclear-related measures described in the JCPOA, and the Secretary State has confirmed the IAEA’s verification. As a result of Iran verifiably meeting its nuclear commitments, the United States and the EU have lifted nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, as described in the JCPOA.