Tajik President Emomali Rahmon introduced a number of staff changes today, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Chief prosecutors in a number of cities and districts have been replaced.

Besides, by president’s decrees chiefs of border guard departments in the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), Sughd and Khatlon provinces have been replaced.

The newly appointed prosecutors and chiefs of the border guard departments are young personnel who obtained higher education in Tajikistan or abroad, the Tajik president’s official website said.

Emomali Rahmon reportedly called on the newly appointed law enforcement officials to combat grimly crime, terrorism, extremism, corruption, and drug trafficking.