Tajik lawmaker has denied reports released by some media outlets that the parliament allegedly sent to the Tajik central bank a proposal of a number of Tajik citizens to use President Emomali Rahmon's portrait on a new 1,000-somoni banknote as absolutely “baseless.”

“Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament is not vested with powers to introduce new national banknotes into circulation and it has not discussed this issue officially,” Safarali Rajabov, the deputy head of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Committee on Economics and Finance, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

“However, we know that the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) is studying this issue and a 1,000-somoni banknote with a portrait of President Emomali Rahmon may be issued,” Rajabov added.

Recall, director of the branch of the state insurance company, Tojiksughurta, in the Shahrinav district, Sharif Karim, last August proposed to make President Emomali Rahmon’s image on the 1000-somoni banknote (if that bill existed it will become the highest-denomination banknote in the country; currently, Tajikistan's highest denomination banknote is the 500-somoni bill).

Writing in Tajikistan newspaper, Sharif Karim suggested that Rahmon have his image included on the heretofore inexistent 1,000 somoni note.

“On the threshold of Tajikistan’s 25th anniversary of independence it would be a good thing for the country, since a just and wise leader is a gift from God to the nation,” Karim said.

Besides, Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service reported last month that Tajikistan’s central bank is considering the use of President Emomali Rahmon's portrait on the new 1,000-somoni banknote.

On December 14, the bank's press service confirmed reports about the possible new banknotes, saying the idea was proposed by a secondary school teacher named Hasanboi Asadov from the northern Isfara region, according to RFE/RL’s Tajik Service.

Asadov told RFE/RL that he proposed the idea a year ago, and recently received a letter from the bank that his proposal was being considered.

The Tajik national currency, the somoni, is named after the father of the Tajik nation, Ismoil Somoni. The somoni was introduced on October 30, 2000; it replaced the Tajikistani ruble, at the rate of 1 somoni = 1000 rubles.

The notes bear the portraits of known Tajik poets, thinkers, public figures and politicians.

Thus, the one-somoni note carries the image of Tajik known poet and public figure Mirzo Tursunzoda; the three-somoni note carries the image of known Tajik statesman, Hero of Tajikistan Shirinsho Shotemour; and the five-somoni note carries the image of known Tajik writer and public figure Sadriddin Ayni.

The 10-somoni note bears the image of Abu Ali Sino (Avicenna); the 20-somoni banknote bears the image of known thinker and poet Mir Said Ali Hamadoni; and 50-somoni note bears the image of Tajik know scientist and statesman, Hero of Tajikistan Bobojon Ghafourov.

The 100-somoni note carries the image of the father of the Tajik nation, Ismoil Somoni; the 200-somoni note carries the image of Tajik statesman, Hero of Tajikistan Nusratullo Maqsoum; and the 500-somoni note carries the image of the founder of Tajik classic literature Abu Abdullo Roudaki.