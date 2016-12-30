A major trade fair of Uzbekistan’s goods is expected to take place in Dushanbe in spring this year.

A memorandum of understanding on expansion of bilateral economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan was singed here on December 28 on the sidelines of the fourth session of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation.

The document was reportedly inked by senior representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Tajikistan and the Ministry for Foreign Economic Relations, Investment and Trade of Uzbekistan.

According to the CCI press center, Uzbek companies will put on display their achievement in motor car construction, food production and relevant industries at the fair that will take place in Dushanbe in March or April.

Once that event wraps up, business representatives from both countries are expected to hold their first ever bilateral business forum.

Under the mentioned memorandum, Tajikistan is expected to hold a trade fair of its goods in Tashkent in August or September.

Co-chaired by Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister, Davlatali Said, and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Rustam Azimov, the fourth session of the Tajik-Uzbek economic cooperation commission took place in Dushanbe on December 27-28, 2016.

The session reportedly discussed state and prospects of expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries. Both sides vowed to boost fruitful cooperation, implement economic development projects and promote further development of cultural dialogue between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The next meeting of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation will take place in 2017 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.