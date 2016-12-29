Russian officials were incensed Wednesday by a Charlie Hebdo caricature of the fatal Tu-154 plane crash over the Black Sea, showing the plane falling as a member of the Alexandrov military choir screams. The cartoon’s caption reads: “The repertoire of the army choir is expanding.”

Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russian Defense Ministry, issued a statement, calling the cartoon an “abomination.”

“It is degrading for any human being to even pay attention,” Konashenkov said, adding, "If such, I dare say, 'artistry' is the real manifestation of 'Western values', then those who hold and support them are doomed ― at least to loneliness in the future."

Ninety-two people, including 60 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble army choir, were aboard the aircraft when it went down Christmas Day, shortly after takeoff from Sochi Adler airport. There were no survivors.