Tajik ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to hold its plenary session on January 5, 2017.

“The session will review the results of the past year’s work and determine tasks for 2017,” Usmon Soliyev, the head of the PDP public relations department, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Especial attention is expected to be paid to work with electorate on preventing extremism and fostering a sense of patriotism among youths, he added.

Founded in 1994, the People’s Democratic Party is the largest political party in Tajikistan, boasting more than 480,000 registered members. President Emomali Rahmon is chairman of the party.

At the legislative elections, February 27 and March 13, 2005, the party won 74% of the popular vote and 52 out of 63 seats (74 percent of the popular vote). This was an increase from the 2000 elections, in which they won 64.9% of the vote and 38 seats. At the legislative elections, February 28, 2010, the party won 71.69% of the popular vote and 45 out of 63 seats. At the last legislative election, March 1, 2015, the PDP won 65.4 percent of the vote and 51 out of 63 seats