Tajik President Emomali Rahmon yesterday visited the Safed-Dara ski resort in the Varzob to attend a ceremony of opening of a number of new facilities there, according to the president’s official website.

After the ceremony, Rahmon reportedly met with representatives of the country’s youth and athletes.

The president expressed gratitude to local entrepreneurs and investors for their contribution to the construction of the Safed-Dara ski resort.

The president, in particular noted that there are many cultural relics, mineral and medicinal springs, and sites for mountaineering practice in Tajikistan.

Tajikistan has good tourism opportunities and the government attaches significance to construction of the state-of-the-art sports and tourism facilities meeting international standards, Rahmon said, noting that the government intends to establish a separate agency to deal with tourism development issues.

Recall, in an address made during a joint meeting of both houses of the parliament in Dushanbe, President Emomali Rahmon revealed on December 22 that a separate agency will be established in Tajikistan to deal with tourism development issues.

Today, the Committee for Youth Sports and Tourism Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan is engaged in managing development of tourism in the country.

The president ordered the government to introduce tax exemption for equipment imported into the country for construction of tourism facilities.

He also suggested that all new tour operators should be exempted from paying income tax for a period of five years starting from 2017.