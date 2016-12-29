President Rahmon and his family visit ski resort in Varzob district

DUSHANBE, December 29, 2016, Asia-Plus – Tajik President and his wife, along with their children, yesterday visited the Safed-Dara ski resort in the Varzob district.

In Safed-Dara, the president reportedly attended a ceremony of opening of new facilities at the resort.

After the official part of the ceremony, Rahmon together with his wife and elder son drove snowmobiles and went skiing.

Recall, the Safed-Dara ski resort opened for a new ski season in early December.

The Safed-Dara ski resort has an indoor pool, a fitness room, a SPA salon, a skating rink, sports and children’s grounds, a cinema hall, two conference halls, shops.

An official reopening of the rehabilitated Safed-Dara tourism and ski resort took place on January 7, 2016.

The complex was reportedly rehabilitated under support of Tajikistan’s Trade Representative in the United Kingdom Shamsullo Sohibov, who was elected to head the Winter Sports Association of Tajikistan.

According to Tajikistan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC), the Children’s Winter Sport School, which is located in the territory of the Safed-Dara ski resort, has been rehabilitated under financial support of Shamsullo Sohibov.

According to some sources, Shamsullo Sohibov is a son-in-law of the incumbent President Emomali Rahmon; he is reportedly married to Rahmon’s third daughter Parvina.

Recall, the State Committee on Investments and State-owned Property Management (GosKomInvest) announced an open tender for sale of the tourist and ski complex Safed-Dara in November last year. The initial price for the resort was 1.92 million somoni. The tender results were supposed to be announced on December 14, 2015 but GosKomInvest has not yet done it.

The Safed-Dara ski resort is located in the Varzob district, 70 kilometers north of Dushanbe. It was officially opened in 1976.