A group of Uzbek entrepreneurs have visited Tajikistan.

According to the Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) press center, the purpose of the visit was for Uzbek entrepreneurs to get acquainted with opportunities of Tajikistan’s market.

The group members included Zavod NVA commercial director Alexander Krayushkin, Dur Qushbergi Biznes director Kholiyor Kholiqnazarov, Shams Firm director Shamsiddin Qosimov, and Makhsus Ish Kiyim Company marketing manager Davron Abdusattorov.

While in Dushanbe, Uzbek entrepreneurs visited the “Tajikistan” Universal Exhibition that took place at the Kokhi Borbad State Complex from December 24 to December 26.

They also studied opportunities of Tajik free economic zones Sughd, Panj, Danghara and Ishkahsim.

Uzbek entrepreneurs reportedly expressed readiness to provide support to Tajik exporters in participating in international exhibitions and fairs organized by Uzbekistan.