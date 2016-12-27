Russia media outlets report that the Kremlin would only welcome Kissinger’s role in Russia-US discussions

“The Kremlin considers Henry Kissinger as one of the wisest politicians possessing profound knowledge in Russia-US relations,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited by Russian news agency TASS as saying Tuesday while commenting on German media reports that the ex-head of US diplomacy might act as a mediator between Moscow and Washington under US President Donald Trump.

“No doubt, Kissinger is still one of the wisest politicians, experts who possesses, among other things, the most profound expert knowledge both in the sphere of Russian affairs and in the sphere of Russia-US relations," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, “if his expert knowledge and the richest experience accumulated over decades somehow come to be needed, we would only welcome this.”

"But, of course, the need for and the use of this experience are not our business as this is the matter of US colleagues and we can’t interfere in this," Peskov said.

The electronic version of the German newspaper Bild earlier cited sources in the team of US President-elect Donald Trump and the data of European special services to report that Kissinger might become a mediator between Moscow and Washington and take part in developing a plan to normalize the situation in Ukraine.

Bild pointed out that the former US Secretary of State “has known [Russian President] Vladimir Putin since the fall of the Berlin Wall.” The publication said that Kissinger was among few Americans who had regularly met with the Russian leader.

Ninety-three-year-old Kissinger held the post of the US national security adviser in 1969-1975 and worked as the US Secretary of State in 1973-1977. He is one of the ideologists of the detente policy.

Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in concluding the Paris Agreement to end the war and restore peace in Vietnam.