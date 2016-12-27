“Today is a remarkable day: we have signed the agreement on friendship between our countries 20 years ago, today we are opening a new page in our relations. This agreement will not remain a mere paper anymore,” Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was quoted by Kyrgyz news agency AKIpress as saying at a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on December 24.

“I had worked with Islam Karimov almost 5 years... During our meeting he had said we should resolve all issues between our countries. It is good that we have the opportunity today to pay tribute to him. Back in 2007, we said we should have brotherly relations between our countries,” President Atambayev said.

“Each president has his epoch, his merits. Islam Karimov was able to maintain stability in Uzbekistan, this is very important. We had 2 revolutions in Kyrgyzstan, it is very hard," President Atambayev said.

President Atambayev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election. “I would like to congratulate you with election one more time. You are a person I see like my brother. I have not seen you almost 14-15 years, you are very close to me... You are the leader Uzbekistan waited for. We need to focus now on economic development, removal of barriers. We used to have one state, Kokand Khanate, when we did not have any borders," President Atambayev told Shavkat Mirziyoyev.