Tajikistan will gain energy independence in the coming three years, President Emomali Rahmon announced during an address to a joint meeting of both chambers of the parliament today.

More than 12 billion somoni has been spent for carrying out recovery work at the site for construction of the Roghun hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Rahmon said.

According to him, this year’s budget has earmarked 2.8 billion somoni for construction of the Roghun HPP.

“The first unit of the Roghun HPP is expected to be introduced into operation in late 2018,” the president noted.

“Eleven energy projects worth a total of 10 billion somoni are currently being implemented in Tajikistan,” said Rahmon. “Next year, 3 billion somoni will be spent for modernization of the Norak HPP and 600 million somoni will be spent for modernization of the Qairoqqum HPP.”

Over twenty-five years of Tajikistan’s independence, more than 36 billion somoni have reportedly been spent for enhancement of the country’s energy sector. “This will allow increasing the country’s energy capacity by 1,300 megawatt,” Rahmon noted.