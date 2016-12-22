A separate agency will be established in Tajikistan to deal with tourism development issues. Besides, new tour operators will be exempted from paying income tax for a period of five years starting from 2017.

In an address made during a joint meeting of both houses of the parliament in Dushanbe, President Emomali Rahmon revealed on December 22 that a separate agency will be established in Tajikistan to deal with tourism development issues.

Today, the Committee for Youth Sports and Tourism Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan is engaged in managing development of tourism in the country.

To-date, Tajikistan has simplified its visa process for nationals of 80 countries and Rahmon proposed to increase the number of such country.

The president ordered the government to introduce tax exemption for equipment imported into the country for construction of tourism facilities.

He also suggested that all new tour operators should be exempted from paying income tax for a period of five years starting from 2017.

Rahmon also promised to reduce customs duties on imported new cars by 50 percent in 2017.

To promote further development of entrepreneurship and private sector in the country, the head of state demanded a reduction in the number of inspections and the number of inspecting bodies