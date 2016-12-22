Tajik authorities are cracking down on public justification of terrorism and extremist activities.

The Penal Code of Tajikistan criminalizes public justification of terrorism and extremist activities. Amendments regarding criminalization of public justification of terrorism and extremist activities have been made to the country’s Penal Code and the president signed the law on these amendments on November 14.

Article 179 (3) stipulates that public calls for committing terrorism-related crimes and (or) public justification of terrorist activities are punishable by between five and ten years in jail.

The same acts committed with use of mass media are punishable by between ten and fifteen years in jail.

Article 307 (1) stipulates that public calls for extremist activities and (or) public justification of extremist activities are punishable by between three and five years in jail.

The same acts committed with use of mass media are punishable by between five and ten years.