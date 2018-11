The Government has endorsed the Tajikistan Food Security Program designed for 2019-2023. In all, 72.5 million somoni (equivalent to some 8 million U.S. dollars), including budgetary funds, investments (grants) attracted from domestic and foreign organizations as well as other sources, are expected to be allocated for implementation of this program.

