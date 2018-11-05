A court in Dushanbe’s Shohmansour district sentenced Dilovar Gulov, the son of ex-Minster Gul Sherali, to one year in prison on November 2. The sentence followed his conviction on charges of hooliganism committed with the use of weapons or items used as weapons (Article 237 (3) of Tajikistan’s Penal Code -- hooliganism committed with the use of weapons or items used as weapons.

Article 237 (3) stipulates that hooliganism committed with the use of weapons or items used as weapons is punishable by a jail term ranging from five to ten years.

Meanwhile, a source at the Shohmansour district court says Gulov pleaded guilty partially. According to the source, the court imposed lenient punishment on Gulov taking into consideration the fact that he had two children and repented of what he had done sincerely.

Recall, Dilshod Narzullozoda, an officer of the Interior Ministry Organized Crime Control Directorate, was beaten on July 8 following quarrel with Dilovar Gulov.

The incident took place on one of central streets in Dushanbe in the evening of July 8. Both Dilovar Gulov, the son of the ex-Minister of Energy Gul Sherali, and Dilshod Narzullozoda, an officer of the Interior Ministry Organized Crime Control Directorate, were driving cars. According to some sources, Narzullozoda stopped his car and made Dilovar Gulov remark, asking him not to make obstructions on a road. Narzullozoda was reportedly beaten following the quarrel. He sustained moderate bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital.

It is not the first time that Dilovar Gulov’s name gets into crime reports. On March 10, he and 12 other young men, including the ex-minister’s son-in-law Dilshod Nouralizoda, were detained for disorderly conduct. By a ruling handed down by a court in Dushanbe’s Shohmansour district all of them were sentenced to between 5 and 15 days of administrative arrest.

Besides, he was fined 5,000 somoni in summer 2015 for having tinted glasses on his car.