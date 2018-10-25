Dushanbe Mayor, Rustam Emomali, has proposed the Government to put ban on tinting windows of public passenger vehicles in the Tajik capital.

The mayor justifies his proposal by noting that removal of tints from public passenger vehicles will provide safety of passengers and improve passenger services.

The proposal to remove tints will concern all type of public passenger transport – buses, trolleybuses, fixed-route taxis and taxis -- irrespective of their forms of property, an official source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Today, more than 2900 public passenger vehicles run through Dushanbe and 80 percent of them are the private vehicles.

Recall, amendments requiring fees for permit for dark tint and penalty fees for unauthorized change of the car window tinting standards came into effect on January 1, 2010.

Under the current regulations, at least 75 per cent of light must pass through the driver’s side windows and vehicles may have tint on the windshield as dark as 25 percent, windows to the immediate left and right of the driver -- 30 percent, and rear windows – 30. If car owners want to have other tinted glass parameters they have to obtain tinted glass permit.

Drivers, who wish to tint glasses of their vehicles, now should pay from 2,500 somoni and up.