Ms. Emilia A. Puma, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia and Press and Public Diplomacy; photo by c1.staticflickr.com.

Ms. Emilia A. Puma, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia and Press and Public Diplomacy, has arrived in Dushanbe for participation in the United States-Tajikistan Annual Bilateral Consultations (ABC). She leads the U.S. delegation for consultations with the government of Tajikistan.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, she yesterday held talks with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin. The two reportedly discussed a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the United States.

They, in particular, touched upon issues of expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, political dialogue as well as security and humanitarian cooperation.

The Seventh the United State-Tajikistan Annual Bilateral Consultations are being held in Dushanbe today.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe, joined by Chargé d’Affaires Kevin Covert, the interagency delegation is discussing with their Tajik counterparts various aspects of this strategic bilateral relationship, including collaboration to combat violent extremism and drug trafficking and to promote regional connectivity and economic growth.

Recall, Tajikistan and the United States launched the ABC process in Washington, DC, in February 2010, giving both governments the opportunity to discuss on a regular basis issues of mutual concern at a high level.

The Annual Bilateral Consultations are a structured policy dialogue designed to build trust, advance a common agenda, and find opportunities for cooperation on bilateral and regional issues. Through the Annual Bilateral Consultations and other high-level dialogues, the United States looks forward to strengthening its relationship with Tajikistan, an important partner in a region of increasing global significance.