The Government of Tajikistan has ordered the State Committee on Investments and State-owned Property Management (GosKomInvest) and the Civil Aviation Agency to prepare proposals on attracting investments through privatization of holding of shares of Tajik national air carrier, Tajik Air. The Government, which owns 100 percent of the shares in Tajik Air, is reportedly ready to pass Tajik Air’s shares into private hands in order to save the company from bankruptcy.

