The lower house of the parliament of Tajikistan today supported the amendments to the Urban Planning Code of the Republic proposed by a group of deputies, according to which henceforth the government of the republic will not be able to approve the general plans of cities and regions of the country that do not take into account the tourist potential of the area.

As the speaker of the lower house of the Parliament of Tajikistan Shukurjon Zuhurov noted in his speech on this issue, the tourist potential can be understood as places for walks and rest.

«If the general plan of any district and city of the country does not provide for the construction of parks and hotels, it will not be approved», - noted speaker.

Today, people's deputies also supported the draft amendments to the law “On biological management and production”.

Amendments give the right to the government of the country to create the state register of ecological pure products of Tajikistan.

The results of evidence-based examinations will be used to compile the register.