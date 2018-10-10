Republican television festival-competition of folk art "Andaleb-2018" starts on October 12.

The festival was organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan jointly with the Committee on Television and Radio Broadcasting under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as the Union of Artisans of Tajikistan, the press service of the Ministry of Culture informs.

The festival-competition starts in the Temurmalik district on October 12, and the performance of creative groups of cities and regions will continue in the first round until November 17, 2018.

The second round of the festival will be held in the second half of November in the centers of the regions, and the final round will be held in Dushanbe on November 24 - on National Flag Day..

To participate in the festival creative teams must prepare a program of 14 numbers: folk art exhibition, choir, national dress show, general performance, artistic reading, dance performance, solo songs and instrument playing, folk verses or duet, traditional or humorous song, dance of peoples living in Tajikistan, song and dance suite.

Winners of "Andaleb - 2018" will receive prizes from the Ministry of Culture.