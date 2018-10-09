Indian President Sri Ram Nath Kovind, who is in Tajikistan with state visits, honored the memory of the outstanding sons of his people: he laid wreaths at the monuments of Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in Dushanbe.

Indian leader in a walk through the capital was accompanied by the Minister of Culture of Tajikistan Shamsiddin Orumbekzoda, as well as other officials, the press service of the head of state reports.

The bust of the Indian thinker and spiritual leader Mahatma Gandhi in the Tajik capital was officially opened during the visit of the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in 2003. The monument was prepared in India, and Tajik architects took part in the design of the square.

In 2015, a bust was established for the famous Indian writer and poet, Nobel Prize winner (1913) Rabindranath Tagore: it was solemnly opened by Emomali Rahmon and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The author of the monument is the famous Tajik sculptor Zuhuriddin Sirojiddin.