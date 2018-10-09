A trial population and housing census will be held on October 10-24 of this year in two microdistricts of Dushanbe, as well as in the city of Nurek.

These events are a kind of rehearsal for the upcoming census of population and housing in the republic in 2020.

«From 10 to 24 October 2018 in order to implement the draft Program of the Population and Housing Census of the Republic of Tajikistan in 2020, the 64th and 91st housing districts of the city of Dushanbe and the city of Nurek, Khatlon Oblast, will conduct a census of population and housing», - reports the Statistics Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The funds required for these events are provided in a separate article of local budgets.

Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan “On the preparation and conduct of the census of the population and housing fund of the Republic of Tajikistan in 2020” was signed in October 2015.

This event is planned to be financed from the state budget and grants from international organizations..

population census is held every 10 years

The last population and housing census in Tajikistan was conducted in 2010.

As of the beginning of autumn 2010, 7 million 565 thousand people lived in the country, which is 1 million 438 thousand more than in 2000.

For this campaign, 27 million somoni were allocated from the state budget (more than $ 6.1 million). More than 30 thousand people were involved in the census..

According to the UN recommendations, a population census is conducted around the world every 10 years.

The population of Tajikistan at the beginning of 2018 was about 8 million 931 thousand people. In May, a nine millionth resident was born in the country.