Tajikistan Youth Football Team (U-16) won silver medals at the 2018 Asian Championships, which ended September 7 in Malaysia.

In the final match, the Tajik boys lost to the Japanese team, which became a three-time Asian champion. In addition to "silver", the national team of Tajikistan received a ticket to the World Championships, which will be held in Peru next October, the official website of the Tajikistan Football Federation reports..

The final meeting, which was held at the National Stadium of Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, ended with a minimal victory for the Japanese team - 1:0. The only ball in the 63rd minute spent Jun Nishikawa. The national team of Tajikistan has created several dangerous moments at the opponent's gates, but the goal has not scored.

For the youth team of Tajikistan, the silver of the Asian Championships 2018 in Malaysia is the team’s best achievement in its history - before that, it only twice participated in the Asian championships (2006 and 2010), but only once 12 years ago in 2006 in Singapore was able to take the prize , third place.