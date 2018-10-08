The UN World Food Program (WFP) states that about half of Tajikistan’s population is currently in a difficult economic situation.

«Tajikistan is the poorest country in the CIS, where 47% of the population lives on less than $ 1.33 per day, and 17% live on less than $ 0.85.», - it is noted in WFP August view on Tajikistan.

According to the World Bank’s methodology, the poor are considered to be people living on less than $ 1.9 per day.

The Survey notes that WFP is developing a five-year country strategic plan that aims to support the efforts of the Government of Tajikistan to achieve the “The Zero Hunger” by 2024 году.

It is expected that the currently prepared plan will be approved in the middle of next year.

WFP has been providing food aid to the most vulnerable people in Tajikistan since 1993.

Poor only every third man

According to official state data, 29.7% of the population of Tajikistan is in poverty, and 14% is in extreme poverty.

«In 2017, the poverty level reached 29.7%, which is 1.3% lower compared to 2015. Extreme poverty, according to international organizations, is 14%, while the middle class, according to preliminary estimates, is 24%», - President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said this July at a meeting of the Council for National Development under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The World Bank study noted that the lowest poverty rates are observed in Dushanbe and Sughd, where most economic activity is concentrated. In contrast, the GBAO, Khatlon and areas of republican subordination are usually characterized by a poverty level above the national average.