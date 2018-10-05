The Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in Dushanbe.

Chinese Premier Lee Keqiang, Russian Prime Ministers Dmitry Medvedev and Uzbekistan Prime Ministers Abdulla Aripov arrive in Dushanbe at the end of next week, where the SCO summit will take place.

In addition to the aforementioned heads of government, the prime ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, India, Pakistan will arrive in the capital of Tajikistan, said a source in the government of Tajikistan.

Prime Minister of China at the same time will make an official visit to Tajikistan, and will meet with President Emomali Rahmon.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries will be held in Dushanbe on October 11-12.

The dominant issues at the SCO summit will be the development of cooperation in the field of trade and the simplification of customs procedures, became known in the economic bloc of the government of Tajikistan.

The premiers of the SCO countries will also discuss possible ways to further stimulate cooperation in the field of micro, small and medium enterprises, and establish active cooperation between the administrative and territorial units of the SCO member states.