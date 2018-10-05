President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who is in Japan with an official visit, sent a congratulatory message to the citizens of the country in connection with the Day of the State Language celebrated today, October 5, the presidential press service reports.

In his congratulatory message, the president notes that the Tajik language is the essence of national identity and mentality: citizens of the country should piously honor it, because only through language can one preserve the historical memory of the people and feel their involvement in the thousand-year-old spiritual heritage of the Tajik nation.

«Tajik language is one of the oldest and richest languages in the world, any concept can be expressed in it. In this language, there is not only a thousand-year-old world-famous literature, but major scientific creations have also been created on it that contributed to the development of world science. In other words, the Tajik language since ancient times was famous not only as a language of literature and culture, but also of sciences, including exact and natural, - stressed the president.

«In the current context of increasing globalization processes, the language needs special state protection. In other words, we must treat the language as a living organism, make constant efforts to further develop it and keep it in original poetic purity.», - President noted.

Otherwise, in his opinion, the language may be influenced by negative factors, be subject to the introduction of alien elements and as a result weaken its main purpose in society.

«It was this threat that hung over our language on the eve of Tajikistan’s state independence. The only true way of salvation was to build a language on the state throne», - noted Emomali Rahmon in his message.

The President stresses that the implementation of the law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On the state language" is carried out systematically and successfully.

In particular, all clerical work, especially correspondence between government bodies, organizations and institutions in the field of education, science, culture, the media, the adoption of legal documents, the name is carried out through the state language, and this issue is always the focus of attention of the state and government.