President of Tajikistan arrived today from Kyoto in Tokyo as part of his official visit to Japan. Here he visited the University of Tsukuba, and spoke with the rector Kyosuku Nagata, with teachers and students of the university.

The University of Tsukuba is among the top ten universities in Japan, and globally ranks 15th among universities. Currently, about 17 thousand students, including 2.5 thousand foreigners, study at the university. Japan University has branches in 12 countries of the world and contacts with scientific and educational institutions of Tajikistan.

In particular, the University of Tsukuba cooperates with the Academy of Sciences, Russian-Tajik Slavic University, Tajik Institute of Languages, Tajik Institute of Physical Education, National Olympic Committee of the country, judo, sumo and karate-do federations.

By the decision of the Academic Council of the University Emomali Rakhmon awarded the title "Honorary Doctor of the University of Tsukuba". President of Tajikistan thanked the university academic council for awarding him the title, the presidential press service notes.