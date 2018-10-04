About 1 kilogram of heroin seized by officers of the Drug Control Agency (DCA) of Tajikistan in Dushanbe. Two people are detained on suspicion of illegal trafficking, the DCA press center informs.

«In the development of the Agency for a long time was a group of suspects in drug trafficking. Пsuspects brought drugs to Dushanbe from the territories of Tajikistan’s border regions», - the press service reports.

According to the source, in the course of conducting operational-search activities on the territory of district 102 of the capital, citizens Sadijon Surkhov and Rustamjon Mirzoev were detained.

«During the arrest, a plastic bag with powder was removed from suspects. The examination showed that it is heroin, weighing 1 kg», - noted in the press service.

On this fact, a criminal case initiated under article 200 part 3 (drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan, investigation is underway.

«Measures are being taken to identify and detain other persons involved in the crime.», - noted in the message.