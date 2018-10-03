The Government of Tajikistan expected a significant increase in aluminum exports this year. Moreover, deliveries abroad of the main export Tajik products - aluminum, may fall even lower than last year’s volume.

In the eight months of this year, Tajik Aluminum Company exported just over 60 thousand tons of aluminum worth over $ 130 million, reports the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan.

That is, the aluminum giant monthly averaged 7.5 thousand tons of “winged metal” abroad. By the end of the year, with such a monthly volume of deliveries, exports of these products will be only 90 thousand tons. And this is 13 thousand tons or 12.6% less than last year.

The government hoped that during the current year 165 thousand tons of aluminum worth over $ 317 million would be exported.

Aluminum production, according to forecasts of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, this year was to reach 168 thousand tons.

However, in the first half of this year, only 55 thousand tons of primary aluminum were produced, and it is unlikely for the second half of the year it will be possible to increase production more than doubled to meet the government’s expectations.

Growth promise next year

At the beginning of the second half of the year, the leadership of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade noted that the decline in aluminum production in the country had continued for the last 6-7 years. This is primarily connected with the fall in prices on it in world markets.

The ministry expects that next year there will be a significant increase in world prices for aluminum and metal production by the Tajik plant will grow to 245 thousand tons.

In the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, the production decline this year is explained by the overhaul of the aluminum plant.

Repairs, according to the Ministry of Industry, relate mainly to the installation of modern equipment, which allows reducing power consumption by three times. The department hopes that the replacement of equipment will affect the cost of metal produced.

The ministry hopes that repair work will be completed before the end of this year, after which an increase in metal output at TALCO is expected.