Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the UN Mahmadamin Mahmadaminov spoke at the general debate of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York and urged the UN to become a coordinator in the fight against extremism.

Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the UN drew attention to the problem of extremism and noted that the UN should become the coordinator of the fight against this evil, the UN News Center reports.

«It is necessary to deprive terrorists of military infrastructure, political, military and financial support, to prevent the use of digital technologies for the purpose of radicalization and recruitment of terrorists, as well as propaganda of extremism and violence», - noted Mahmadaminov.

He said that Tajikistan supports international and regional measures to restore and strengthen peace in the Middle East, as well as to find a comprehensive solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United Nations noted the current challenges of our time, including climate change, terrorism and extremism, conflicts, inequality, poverty, lack of economic opportunities and unemployment, and called them an obstacle to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to the Department of Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Regarding the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, Mahmadamin Mahmadaminov emphasized the need to revitalize international trade and investment — the engines of economic growth and development. He also noted the importance of regional cooperation.

Recall that earlier Makhmadamin Mahmadaminov at the event “People and the Planet: Central Asia calls for international solidarity” spoke about the risks of uranium waste in Tajikistan and called for assistance in the reclamation of uranium waste.