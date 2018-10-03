The Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan assures that the practice of raids, which are conducted during the draft campaigns in the country, put an end.

«Improving conditions of service, providing soldiers with everything they need, introducing certain benefits for young people who have served in the army this year has dramatically increased the number of volunteers to serve in the army», - declared head of the press center of the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan, Major Orif Nozimov.

According to him, during the two days of the autumn draft, which started on October 1, more than 40 percent of the total number of those who arrived at the recruiting centers are volunteers. Only in the Mastchoh District of Sughd region on October 1, over 70 young guys expressed a desire to voluntarily join the army.

" Those who expressed a desire to voluntarily serve in the army can choose the place of service, for example, closer to the parental home. Soldiers of fixed-term service, studying in absentia in the universities of the country, are granted leave during the exam sessions. By the way, married conscripts can also serve closer to home, they are entitled to leave. ", - Nozimov noted.

He especially emphasized that young people who served in the ranks of the Tajik army receive benefits when they enter universities in the country.

Graduates of higher educational institutions of the republic are not given two years, but one year of service, and upon termination they are given the rank of lieutenant.

In addition, on the instructions of the Minister of Defense of Tajikistan, public reception rooms were opened in all military commissariats of the republic, which should solve all the problems arising during the draft campaign, including the non-assumptions of the so-called raids.

Under the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" men from 18 to 27 years old are to be recruited into the ranks of the national army who are not eligible for deferment. The current draft campaign began on October 1 and will last until the end of November.