By the decree of the President of the Republic, Shodihon Jamshed was dismissed from the post of Chairman of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region with the wording “in connection with his transfer to another job”.

Yodgor Fayzov was appointed acting head of the region.

Earlier, Yodgor Faizov served as Executive Director of the Aga Khan Foundation in Tajikistan.

Recall, at a meeting with the city’s asset on September 15 in GBAO, President Emomali Rahmon ordered to eliminate all existing problems of the region within a month, in particular, with ensuring public safety and the rule of law. After the meeting, the heads of the law enforcement agencies were replaced in the region.