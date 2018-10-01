We tell what the Presidents of the Commonwealth agreed on.

At the residence of the Government of Tajikistan on Friday, a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State was held: first the presidents spoke in a narrow format, then - with the participation of delegations.

The heads of the CIS countries exchanged opinions on topical issues of the Commonwealth in a narrow session. They thanked the Tajik side for an effective chairmanship in the CIS this year and wished Turkmenistan every success in 2019, according to the website of the CIS Executive Committee.

At the expanded meeting, the leaders of the CIS countries reviewed documents regulating political interaction, further development of cooperation in the humanitarian field, in the field of security, as well as a number of projects aimed at improving the legal, organizational and personnel support of the CIS activities.

The Declaration of Heads of State was signed on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of December 10, 1948. The statement stresses the need to develop a constructive, equal and respectful dialogue, abandoning the practice of double standards and using human rights as a pretext for interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee reports.

The meeting approved the Plan of the main activities for the preparation and celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. It is planned to hold about 70 large-scale organizational and practical events dedicated to significant events and memorable dates of war.

The Presidents agreed with the proposal of Russia to establish and manufacture a single anniversary medal "75 Years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945" for the awarding of veterans of the CIS member states.

A number of documents were also approved in the sphere of ensuring security and countering new challenges and threats. The most important of these is the Interstate Program for Joint Measures to Combat Crime for 2019-2023, which includes measures to counter cross-border crime in all its forms.

The program includes measures to combat illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, human trafficking and illegal migration..

Another important project in this area is the Agreement on Cooperation of the CIS Countries in Combating Crime in the Sphere of Information Technologies.

The agreement develops legal and organizational bases of cooperation of law enforcement bodies of the parties in the fight against crimes in this sphere. It presents a detailed conceptual apparatus and significantly expanded the list of deliberate criminal acts in the field of information technology..

The document fixes various forms of cooperation, including the exchange of information, the execution of requests for assistance in obtaining information, planning and conducting coordinated activities and operations for the prevention, detection, suppression, disclosure and investigation of crimes in the field of information technology, etc.

At the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, two statements were signed: on the World Games of Nomads and in connection with the 90th anniversary of Chinghiz Aitmatov.

Russia has added to the agenda a draft convention on cooperation in the field of the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, and it was approved by the presidents of the CIS.