At the festival-competition, which was held in the theater of musical comedy named after Kamoli Khujandi, more than 20 fashion designers took part with 140 samples of products from atlas and adras produced by “Atlasi Khujand” LLC.

Festival-contest was attended by Mayor of Khujand Maruf Muhammadzoda and Deputy Chairman of Sughd region Nazira Gaffori.

The competition is held with the aim of popularizing national clothes, raising aestheticism, intensifying production and using various types of national fabrics, developing textile atlas and adras, the press office of the mayor of Khujand reports.

«Since ancient times, the Tajik people have been famous for weaving and sewing clothes from satin, adras and silk, and today clothes made from these fabrics are gaining more and more», - Maruf Muhammadzoda noted.

«Today, seeing your radiant faces and your stylish national clothes, which embodies the brilliance and splendor of national fabrics and culture, we can only admire your beauty.», - Deputy Chairman of the Sughd region Nazira Gaffori noted.

The results of the show revealed the winners in the nominations “Best Children's Clothes”, “Best National Clothes of the Bride and Groom”, “Best Casual Clothes” and “Best Festive Clothes”, which will take part in the regional festival-contest.