Belarusian tractors are produced here.

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who after the summit remained in Dushanbe, this morning, together with Emomali Rahmon, launched the second phase of the joint venture of Tajikistan and Belarus “Agrotechservice” in Gissar - tractors and other agricultural equipment are mounted on it.

The first phase of the enterprise was commissioned in May 2018 with the participation of the heads of state: its capacity - installation of 620 tractors of various brands. During the four months of operation, 206 units of machinery and equipment were assembled here, including tractors of the brand "Belarus 82.1" 48 units, trailers 29, plows 115, pressers 16, the Tajik presidential press service reported.

With the commissioning of the second stage of “Agrotechservice”, its capacity reached 6 tractors of various brands per day. Over the course of the year, more than 1,700 tractors and 2,600 units of various brands of equipment, including trailers, can be mounted here.

The founders intend to further supply tractors and other equipment produced at this enterprise to neighboring countries, including Afghanistan.

For several months, four experienced specialists from the Republic of Belarus are training young workers here, the presidential press service reports.

During this time, two employees of CJSC "Agrotechservice" passed short-term courses in OJSC "Minsk Tractor Plant". Also for the period of the enterprise’s activity, a center of Belarusian equipment was organized here, where exhibitions are regularly held.