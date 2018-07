An oil refinery that has been built in the Danghara Free Economic Zone (FEZ) is expected to be introduced into operation in September this year. At the first stage, this Tajik-Chinese joint venture, JV TK-Oil, will produce diesel fuel as well as 80-octane and 92-octane gasoline.

Полная версия доступна только для подписчиков Уже оформили подписку? Войти