A fire broke out at the rail way station in Dushanbe Friday morning.

“A fire that broke out in the administrative building of the Dushanbe railway station at 11:00 am destroyed a 60-square space,” Umarjon Emomali, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes and no inured was reported, according to Emomali.

Several fires have been reported in Dushanbe lately and the majority of them, according to the Interior Ministry, have been caused by an electrical malfunction.