Tajik Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, yesterday met here with Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Riyad al-Maliki.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two discussed issues related to further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the State of Palestine in economic, cultural and scientific areas.

Both sides expressed interest in establishment of an intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Riyad al-Maliki reportedly also exchanged views on cooperation between Tajikistan and Palestine in the frameworks of regional and international organizations.

Recall, Mr. Riyad al-Maliki arrived in Dushanbe on July 25 on a three-day visit. The purpose of the visit is for the Palestinian minister to discuss with high-ranking Tajik state officials prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the Palestinian Authority and Tajikistan.

Riyad al-Maliki is former Minister of Information, government spokesperson, and Foreign Affairs Minister of the Palestinian National Authority in its 12th government, and resumed office as Foreign Affairs Minister in the current 13th government.