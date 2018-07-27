Tajik national air carrier, Tajik Air, is launching a new air route – from Dushanbe to the Uzbek city of Samarqand.

According to the Tajik Air press center, the first flight on this air route is expected to be operated on July 28. Boeing 737-300 will be used to operate this flight. The next Dushanbe-Samarqand flight is scheduled for August 4.

A ticket for the Dushanbe-Samarqand flight reportedly costs 684 somoni.

Recall, Uzbekistan Airways has operated the regular flights from Tashkent to Dushanbe since April this year. A ticket for this flight costs 910 somoni and a round trip ticket for the Tashkent-Dushanbe flight costs 1,585 somoni.

The first flight was operated on April 11. It was the first regular flight between Tashkent and Dushanbe since 1992. With the exception of a test flight on February 10, there had been no direct civilian flights between the two capitals since 1992.

Uzbekistan’s national air carrier now operates once-weekly service from Tashkent to Dushanbe on Tuesdays.

Tajik Air (Tajikistan Airlines) is the national airline of Tajikistan. The airline has its main hub at the Dushanbe airport, and it retains a secondary focus point at the Khujand airport.

The company started operations on September 3, 1924 as Tajik Aviation. Its first route was Bukhara to Dushanbe, served by Junkers F-13 aircraft. It is the sixth oldest airline still in operation.

Tajik Air now serves the following destinations: China (Urumqi); India (New Delhi); Iran (Tehran, Mashhad); Kazakhstan (Almaty); Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek); Russia (Moscow, Novosibirsk, St Petersburg, and Surgut); and Tajikistan (Khorog and Khujand).

The Tajik Air management is currently considering potential upgrade of its air fleet with aircraft of modern Western technology.

Until 2008, Tajik Air had an absolute monopoly in Tajikistan’s air transport, owning all planes, airports, and airport and flight services. As a result of restructuring, Tajik Air was split up into several separate companies.