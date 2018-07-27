Range Rover driven by drunk woman has crashed into Opel-Astra and overturned.

According to the Interior Ministry’s website, the accident took place on Saadi Sherozi Street in Dushanbe on July 21, at 3:55 am.

Range Rover (number plate 077 XO 01) driven by the 27-year-old Farzona Elmurod crashed into Opel-Astra and overturned.

Investigation has established that Farzona Elmurod was under the influence of alcohol and lost control over her Range Rover which resulted in Range Rover crashing into Opel-Astra, the website said.

Recall, local woman, Sitora Rahimova, was detained in early July for drunk driving.

According to the press center of the Dushanbe Police Directorate, six persons were detained in Dushanbe for the period from July 1 to July 8 for drunk driving. Among them was one woman – resident of Dushanbe Sitora Rahimova (Chevrolet Lacetti, number plate 47 29 TT 01).

The Dushanbe Police Directorate noted that detention of woman for drunk driving had been registered in their reports for the first time.