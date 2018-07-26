As of June 1, 2018, an average monthly wage in Tajikistan amounts to 1,169 somoni (equivalent to 124.00 U.S. dollars), which is 61.6 somoni (5.6 USD) more than in the same period last year, the Minister of Labor, Ms. Sumangul Taghoyzoda, told reporters in Dushanbe on July 26.

According to her, the highest average monthly wages in the real sector of economy were reported in the mining sector – 2,336 somoni, the construction sector – 2,194 somoni, and the energy sector (electricity, natural gas and water supply) – 1,744 somoni.

“Over the first six months of this year, 53,286 people in the country have been registered as job-seekers and 33,159 people have got an official status of unemployed,” Ms. Taghoyzoda noted.

“Over the same six-month period, 32,137 people have been placed in jobs in the framework of the national employment support program,” the minister said, adding that 34,094 new jobs have been created in Tajikistan in January-June this year.