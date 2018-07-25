The Council for Development of National Cinematography under the Government of Tajikistan, presided over by Deputy Prime Minister, Azim Ibrohim, took place in Dushanbe on July 24.

The Council members reportedly discussed problems facing Tajik cinematography, ways to attract foreign and private investment in the country’s movie industry, training of personnel for Tajik cinematography, etc.

Tajik Cinematographers’ Union head, Safar Haqdodov, reported on preparations for the next Eighteenth Tajikistan International Film Festival, Didor, which will take place in the Tajik capital from October 16-20.

According to him, filmmakers from more than ten countries of the world, including Central Asia’s nations, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Mongolia and Russia, will participate in the forthcoming Didor Festival in Dushanbe.

The First Tajikistan International Film Festival was held in October 2004 and the upcoming festival’s program furthers the concept of the first Didor festival, which was intended to be a cultural bridge between eastern and western cultures and remove any critical attitudes of the West to the East and vice versa.