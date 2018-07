Three Afghan drug traffickers have been killed and their six Tajik accomplices have been detained in special operations carried out by servicemen of the “Hamadoni” border unit (Khatlon province) during the period from July 12 to July 22, according to the Main Border Guard Directorate at the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

