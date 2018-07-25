On July 20, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Tajikistan Mr. Hajime Kitaoka presented a letter of thanks to 9 residents of the Nourobod district for the preservation of the memorial plaque to the dead UNMOT (United Nations Mission of Observers in Tajikistan) staff in Nourobod District:

• Hasan Doustzoda: Chairman of Nourobod District (former Head of the Department for Youth and Sport Affairs);

• Ziyoratsho Sadullo: former Chairman of the Nourobod district;

• Dodikhudo Kandov: former Chairman of the Khumdon jamoat;

• Shamigul Nabotova: former Chairperson of the Khumdon jamoat, former Deputy Chairperson of Nourobod District and currently the teacher at School No. 6;

• Nargiz Majidova: Deputy Chairperson of Nourobod District;

• Gulrukhsor Nematova: former Head of the Department for Women's Affairs. At the moment, the leading specialist of the Department of Social Development and Public Relations;

• Talbikhoja Kamarov: Chairman of the Khumdon jamoat;

• Hasan Shoyev: Artist;

• Marouf Azizov: Director of School No. 10 named after Yutaka Akino.

The above-mentioned citizens made significant contribution to the installment and maintenance of a memorial plaque for UNMOT personnel killed in the line of duty, according to Japan’s Embassy in Dushanbe.

memorial plaque to the dead UNMOT staff in Nourobod District

July 20, 2018 is the day of the 20th anniversary of the death of 4 UNMOT staff. On that day, Dr. Akino (Japan), two military observers Major Ryszard Szewczyk (Poland) and Major Adolfo Sharpegge (Uruguay), as well as Mr. Jurajon Mahramov (Tajik translator and driver) were ambushed and shot dead in the mountainous area of Nourobod district during the operation for the preservation of peace.

Mr. Hajime Kitaoka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Tajikistan, Mr. Tomas Kollat, Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Poland in the Republic of Tajikistan, Mr. Jan Harfst, Country Director of UNDP Tajikistan, Mr. Hasan Doustzoda Chairman of Nourobod District and Professor Ibrohim Usmonov, Director of the "Dialogue of Civilizations" Foundation, took part in the ceremony of awarding a letter of thanks. In addition, Mr. Fumio Inagaki, the lecturer of the Graduate School of International Resource Sciences of Akita University, and Mr. Shoichi Ito, a research fellow at the Institute of Energy Economics of Japan, who were students of Dr. Akino, also participated in the ceremony.

At the ceremony Ambassador Kitaoka expressed his sorrow for the passed away people and thanked the local authorities and the residents of the Nourobod district for creating, installing and caring for the memorial plaque. Then Mr. Ambassador read a letter from Dr. Akino's wife.

"Hot summer has come back again for this year. 20 years have passed since that incident. I seem to have lived such a long life since then, where each day was felt for me so long, as if one day must continue eternally. But now, eventually, peaceful life has come back to me, where I can feel one day just as one day. Recently, I heard about the memorial monument, set up at the place where the incident took place. Learning that the monument has been so well looked after by the people in Nourobod, pleasant surprise together with such a warm feeling came up to me from the bottom of my heart. Let me express my most sincere gratitude for their kindness and generous contributions. Finally, let me also express my most sincere wish for the peace and further development of your country.”

At the ceremony, the Charge d'Affaires ad interim of the Republic of Poland in the Republic of Tajikistan expressed gratitude to the Nurobod people.

Before the ceremony, the delegation visited the monument of Dr. Yutaka Akino (Japan), Major Ryszard Szewczyk (Poland) and Major Adolfo Sharpegge (Uruguay), and Mr. Jurajon Mahramov (Tajikistan) and laid flowers there. The day before, a symposium entitled "The Joint Role of Central Asia and Japan for Peacebuilding" was held.